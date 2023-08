In anticipation of the calendar for the next regular season (August 17), the NBA has announced the schedule for the first phase

of the first NBA In-Season Tournament, starting November 3rd.

Group matches will take place on “Tournament Nights” on Tuesdays and Fridays in November.

The first challenges are Bucks-Knicks and Nuggets-Mavs, below are the groups and the complete schedule:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook