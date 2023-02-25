THE ANGELS – Norman Powell is an NBA champion. Maybe today we tend to forget it, because that title won in Canada in 2019 bears above all the signature of Kawhi Leonard (and of Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet) even if in those Raptors an important contribution was also brought by the player today at the Clippers, in a sixth man rolethe same one that’s covering (excellently) in LA this year, with over 17 points average in 26 minutes of use in the evening. At the moment the Clippers are fourth in the Western Conference but the roster came out of the All-Star weekend break almost revolutionizedcon four new grafts result of movements at the trade deadline. Of this and more Norman Powell spoke exclusively to the Sky Sports microphones.

How would you rate the Clippers season so far?

“For now I’d say a 6, because I think it’s still there room for improvement, getting closer to the playoffs. We don’t have it yet chemistry that we must have but it is normal that this is the case, given the many limitations with which many players have had to live, due to the injuries and some several restrictions related to recovery times. Not being able to have players on the pitch with a certain costanza makes all the difference in the world, but over the course of the season – as the infirmary has emptied – we feel we have improved, both in attack and in defence“.

Four new players to incorporate: changing on the run is a risky bet…

“But that’s what we also did in Toronto in 2019 [con la cessione di Valanciunas, per arrivare a Marc Gasol, ndr]and on that occasion it worked, bringing us to the title. You’re always trying to improve your chances of making it to the ring if you get the chance, and I think that’s our case. We inserted experience players in the roles where we needed it most: a backup center [Mason Plumlee, alle spalle di Ivica Zubac]players capable of widening the field [Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland] and create game, even raising the pace if necessary [Russell Westbrook]. I am convinced they are all additions that will help us finish this season in the best possible way.”