The NBA has announced that it has launched an investigation against the Mavericks regarding what happened in the match then lost against Chicago, in which Dallas decided to keep several players out due to injury and choosing to sip the presence on the field of his best player – Luka Doncic – remained on the floor only in the first 13 minutes (with 13 points scored) and then kept on the bench in a game in which the Bulls managed to get the better of the sprint. In fact, a knockout that definitely suits the Texans, who are still theoretically in the running for the play-in before the tap-off, but who preferred secure more opportunities at the next Lottery to get your first-round pick in the 2023 Draft – protected top-10 in the trade that a few years ago brought Kristaps Porzingis from the Knicks to wear the Mavericks shirt. “It wasn’t the choice to wave the white flag in front of our opponents, but somehow a complicated decision to face”, explained coach Jason Kidd who then specified that the indication came from the owner Mark Cuban from above and GM Nico Harrison. A conduct that could cost Dallas dearly.