Nba, Ja Morant suspended for 25 games after the video with the gun – breaking latest news

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant given 25-game ban by NBA for using hard fist after gun videos

The star of the Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant suspended for 25 matches for conduct detrimental to the league. The NBA announced it. The suspension begins immediately and will remain in effect for the first few games of the 2023-24 regular season. The 23-year-old will also have to meet certain conditions before being reinstated. He also will not be able to participate in any team activities, including pre-season matches. The first overall pick of the 2019 draft was therefore suspended for the second time in the last three months for displaying a firearm on social media (he had already been stopped for eight games in March). Alarming and puzzling conduct given the precedent – said NBA commissioner Adam Silver – the possibility for other young people to emulate him is particularly worrying. In these circumstances, we believe a 25-game suspension is appropriate and make clear that reckless and irresponsible behavior with firearms will not be tolerated.