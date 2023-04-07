The NBA night schedule features 5 games.

Spotlights on Jazz-Thunder, a fundamental challenge to the West in the race for the last places at the Play-In, with the Mavs interested spectators.

The 76ers host the Heat, with Butler and teammates forced to win to still hope for 6th place in the East.

Banchero’s Magic await the Cavs, the Spurs-Blazers and Suns-Nuggets program close.