Home » NBA, Kevin Durant: ‘I never get tired of the highlights of Irving and Jordan’
Sports

NBA, Kevin Durant: ‘I never get tired of the highlights of Irving and Jordan’

by admin
NBA, Kevin Durant: ‘I never get tired of the highlights of Irving and Jordan’

Kevin Durant if he considers himself a “basketball junkie”, one of those who consumes basketball at any time of day or night. And as he is well known, he has no problem talking about it on Twitter with his followers: after a long discussion on Elon Musk’s social network on the greater importance of offense over defenseDurant changed the subject when answering a question about what was the player whose highlights he constantly watches to get loaded. The answer is not univocal but twofold: the first is Kyrie Irvinghis former teammate at the time of Team USA and later at the Brooklyn Nets, a symptom that despite their joint history having ended badly, the appreciation and respect for his basketball qualities has never diminished; the other could only be Michael Jordanan absolute point of reference for all players in the league, and especially for a scorer like KD. When asked if he ever watches his highlights, KD’s answer was very simple: “Everyday”, everyday. And about how he felt when Kobe Bryant said he couldn’t figure out how to guard him, he replied “I assumed you were doing something right”. Even in the height of summer, KD is never banal.

See also  How will Schroder's European Cup win and earn a new contract for the Lakers' three guards in the new season? _1_NBA_Rocket

You may also like

Viktor Gyokeres: Coventry City sell striker to Sporting...

3rd league: Essen and Halle open the season

Wimbledon 2023 results: Ons Jabeur fights back to...

This is how the Swiss trained for the...

Newell’s Unveils Conditions Set by Cruz Azul for...

Heat, Haywood Highsmith’s contract guaranteed

WELT Club: Exclusive run and talk with marathon...

Dovbyk is back in fashion, Roma aim for...

Ion Izagirre wins stage 12, de la Cruz...

Chinese Women’s Football Goalkeeper Zhu Yu Aims to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy