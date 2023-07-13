NBA, Kevin Durant: ‘I never get tired of the highlights of Irving and Jordan’

Kevin Durant if he considers himself a “basketball junkie”, one of those who consumes basketball at any time of day or night. And as he is well known, he has no problem talking about it on Twitter with his followers: after a long discussion on Elon Musk’s social network on the greater importance of offense over defenseDurant changed the subject when answering a question about what was the player whose highlights he constantly watches to get loaded. The answer is not univocal but twofold: the first is Kyrie Irvinghis former teammate at the time of Team USA and later at the Brooklyn Nets, a symptom that despite their joint history having ended badly, the appreciation and respect for his basketball qualities has never diminished; the other could only be Michael Jordanan absolute point of reference for all players in the league, and especially for a scorer like KD. When asked if he ever watches his highlights, KD’s answer was very simple: “Everyday”, everyday. And about how he felt when Kobe Bryant said he couldn’t figure out how to guard him, he replied “I assumed you were doing something right”. Even in the height of summer, KD is never banal.

