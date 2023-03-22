The NBA night schedule features 6 games.

It starts at one in the morning Italian with Magic-Wizards, followed by Hawks-Pistons, Nets-Cavs, Pelicans-Spurs, Kings-Celtics and Clippers-Thunder.

Headlining Tuesday’s 6-game slate… No. 2 in the East Celtics visit No. 3 in the West Kings!

Watch all of tonight’s action on NBA TV and the NBA App. pic.twitter.com/KQObDOHKrU

— NBA (@NBA) March 21, 2023