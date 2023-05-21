NBA: Lakers in the playoffs with their backs against the wall

NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers around the stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are threatened with the end in the NBA play-offs after the third loss in the third game. The NBA record champions suffered their first home defeat of the play-off season against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 108:119. The Lakers are now 3-0 down in the best of seven series.
They could therefore be eliminated against Nikola Jokic’s team in the fourth game of the finals in the Western Conference on Tuesday night. To go any further, the Lakers would need four wins in a row. In the history of the NBA playoffs, no team has ever managed that after being 3-0 down.
After a decent start from the Lakers, the Nuggets pulled away to 24:10 in the first quarter and controlled the game for the rest of the first half. Nuggets leader Jokic didn’t even make a particularly noticeable game. The Serb ended the encounter with 24 points in the final quarter only because of his 15 points.
Five Nuggets pros score double digits
But because Jamal Murray had another strong evening with 37 points and a total of five Nuggets professionals scored in double digits, it was enough for the best main round team from the West to win.
The Lakers worked their way back several times and also took the lead three times in the final quarter. But because of too many ball losses and missed opportunities, they lost any lead. The 94:93 just eight minutes before the end was the last lead, after which the Nuggets pulled away again with a 13:0 run.