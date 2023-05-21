NBA: Lakers in the playoffs with their backs against the wall

They could therefore be eliminated against Nikola Jokic’s team in the fourth game of the finals in the Western Conference on Tuesday night. To go any further, the Lakers would need four wins in a row. In the history of the NBA playoffs, no team has ever managed that after being 3-0 down.

After a decent start from the Lakers, the Nuggets pulled away to 24:10 in the first quarter and controlled the game for the rest of the first half. Nuggets leader Jokic didn’t even make a particularly noticeable game. The Serb ended the encounter with 24 points in the final quarter only because of his 15 points.

Reuters/USA Today Sports/Kirby Lee



Five Nuggets pros score double digits

But because Jamal Murray had another strong evening with 37 points and a total of five Nuggets professionals scored in double digits, it was enough for the best main round team from the West to win.

The Lakers worked their way back several times and also took the lead three times in the final quarter. But because of too many ball losses and missed opportunities, they lost any lead. The 94:93 just eight minutes before the end was the last lead, after which the Nuggets pulled away again with a 13:0 run.