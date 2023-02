Warriors-Lakers fans couldn’t enjoy LeBron James on the pitch (stopped for the second consecutive game by pain in his left ankle) but for a very young fan – who knows if it’s from the Lakers – in the front row at the Chase Center it went even better. In fact, the yellow-violet superstar in civilian clothes followed the match on either side of the Lakers bench and sat right next to the very young fan. Whose reaction was to literally remain open-mouthed, in disbelief