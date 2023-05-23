NBA, LeBron James and Aaron Gordon come to blows. VIDEO

NBA

Denver elimina i Lakers 4-0 th vola all Finals

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets to a comeback victory in game-4 in Los Angeles and the Nuggets eliminate the yellow-purples with a sensational sweep (4-0), to win the first NBA Finals in their history. The Serbian closes with 30 points and yet another triple double from his playoffs. The best LeBron in the series is not enough for the Lakers, author of 40 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. In the final the King has two chances to equalize, but fails to score

LOS ANGELES LAKERS-DENVER NUGGETS 111-113 (GARA-4) | The Lakers start strong led by LeBron James (31 first half points) to try to extend the series, winning the first two quarters and going at rest on +15. Denver but it doesn’t break down and dominates the third quarter 36-16 dragged by one Jokic still in triple double. In the final, the home team equalized 1’11 from the siren, but the Serbian scored again for the lead and LeBron misses two chances to impact (in the second stopped by Gordon). I Nuggets so they get theirs prime Finals

The Nuggets driver is once again Nikola Jokicwhich closes the game with theeighth triple-double of his playoffs (broke Chamberlain’s record for single postseason triple-doubles), putting on the scoresheet 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists, in 45 minutes on parquet. Jokic pulls 11/24 from the field, with 3/6 from the arc and 5/6 with free throws, and also places 3 blocks. At the end of the game the awarding as Western Conference Finals MVPwith the Magic Johnson trophy awarded for the second time following the one won by Curry last year See also Premier League - Jorginho knocks out Sterling's goal and Chelsea has a good start – yqqlm