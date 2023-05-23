NBA, LeBron James and Aaron Gordon come to blows. VIDEO

NBA
Denver elimina i Lakers 4-0 th vola all Finals
Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets to a comeback victory in game-4 in Los Angeles and the Nuggets eliminate the yellow-purples with a sensational sweep (4-0), to win the first NBA Finals in their history. The Serbian closes with 30 points and yet another triple double from his playoffs. The best LeBron in the series is not enough for the Lakers, author of 40 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. In the final the King has two chances to equalize, but fails to score
LOS ANGELES LAKERS-DENVER NUGGETS 111-113 (GARA-4) | The Lakers start strong led by LeBron James (31 first half points) to try to extend the series, winning the first two quarters and going at rest on +15. Denver but it doesn’t break down and dominates the third quarter 36-16 dragged by one Jokic still in triple double. In the final, the home team equalized 1’11 from the siren, but the Serbian scored again for the lead and LeBron misses two chances to impact (in the second stopped by Gordon). I Nuggets so they get theirs prime Finals
The Nuggets driver is once again Nikola Jokicwhich closes the game with theeighth triple-double of his playoffs (broke Chamberlain’s record for single postseason triple-doubles), putting on the scoresheet 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists, in 45 minutes on parquet. Jokic pulls 11/24 from the field, with 3/6 from the arc and 5/6 with free throws, and also places 3 blocks. At the end of the game the awarding as Western Conference Finals MVPwith the Magic Johnson trophy awarded for the second time following the one won by Curry last year
La is not enough for the Lakers best performance by LeBron James in the series. The King stays on the field 48 minutesclosing one step away from a super triple double with 40 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. All pulling very well from the field (15 out of 25, with 4/7 threes and 6/7 free throws) and losing a single ball. However, the yellow-violet star arrives a little short of energy in the end, and misses two chances to equalize. In the second at the end being blocked by Aaron Gordon