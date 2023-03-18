Out since the end of February, LeBron James after avoiding the operation on his foot remains a big question mark on the yellow and purple season – who don’t know if and when they will have him back. Updates from ESPN and Brian Windhorst – for decades now one of the journalists closest to James – he explained that LeBron is still a long way from returning to the court: “I am well aware that various reports spoke of a three-week stop, but that was the deadline before making a new assessment of the injury – which will force him to stay out for some time to come”. Considering that we are three weeks away from the end of the regular season, the concrete risk is that the yellow-violet n°6 will never set foot on the pitch again this season. “I know LeBron has played through injuries in the past, but I’m not 100% sure this is a problem you can deal with on the hardwood. I remember a couple of years ago when he had a bad ankle sprain – with Solomon Hill crashing into him – and it was a huge blow to the Lakers season, with James returning to the field in nowhere near the shape usual. Therefore, it cannot be excluded that in the postseason, even with a limp, he can return to the parquet: the question is that the Lakers don’t really know what they can essentially count on”.