A penetration at the end of the third quarter, in the midst of the sensational Lakers comeback against Dallas: LeBron James collapsing to the ground after his right ankle buckled under his weight (and an initially suspicious clash with Dwight Powell, even if it later became clear from the dynamics that there had not been any clash), the public and fans who hold their breath and the yellow-purple No. 6 who, as always, throws his heart beyond the obstacle and returns to the field to score 11 of his 26 points in the decisive fourth period then won by the Los Angeles team. However, the effort this time could have cost him dearly, given that the subsequent exams have highlighted how the extent of the injury is more important than expected and will force James to miss “several weeks” – thus depriving the team coached by coach Darvin Ham of one of its fundamental components, with the Lakers going from +6.6 to -3.8 in Net Rating with and without him on the court.
see also
Foot injury for James: “I heard a pop”
There are several questions that now crowd the heads of Lakers fans (and not only them): how many will these “several weeks” be? If they should be 4-5, the regular season could come to an end without seeing LeBron James on the parquet again and thus removing a fundamental piece from the yellow-purples in the run-up to the playoffs – which now becomes decidedly complicated again. If this were the case and the results were to disappear again, the injury to the right foot for the yellow-violet n°6 could mean the end of his season. Only the tests of the next few days, the consultations already scheduled with various specialists and the gradual process of recovery may indicate any improvements or accelerations regarding the possible return to the field.