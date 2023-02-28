A penetration at the end of the third quarter, in the midst of the sensational Lakers comeback against Dallas: LeBron James collapsing to the ground after his right ankle buckled under his weight (and an initially suspicious clash with Dwight Powell, even if it later became clear from the dynamics that there had not been any clash), the public and fans who hold their breath and the yellow-purple No. 6 who, as always, throws his heart beyond the obstacle and returns to the field to score 11 of his 26 points in the decisive fourth period then won by the Los Angeles team. However, the effort this time could have cost him dearly, given that the subsequent exams have highlighted how the extent of the injury is more important than expected and will force James to miss “several weeks” – thus depriving the team coached by coach Darvin Ham of one of its fundamental components, with the Lakers going from +6.6 to -3.8 in Net Rating with and without him on the court.