NBA, LeBron James preaches calm: ‘It’s not the NCAA tournament, whoever gets to four wins’

Denver comes back the Lakers and also wins game-2

Thanks to a 32-24 last quarter, the Nuggets come back and beat the Lakers again, taking up 2-0 in the final series in the West. Decisive Jamal Murray who scores 23 of his 37 points in an unreal fourth period, sweeping away the Lakers who are not enough for the 22 each of Austin Reaves and an inaccurate LeBron James. Nikola Jokic makes a lot of mistakes but ends with the 13th career triple-double in the playoffs with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists: the series moves to LA for game 3 on the night between Saturday and Sunday

DENVER NUGGETS-LOS ANGELES LAKERS GARA-2 108-103 (SERIES 2-0) | If in game one the Nuggets had scored 72 points in the first half alone and finished with 132 at the end, in race-2 they need three quarters to make 76, struggling against the Lakers defense. After going to -10, however, the hosts suddenly wake up with a counter-run of 10-0 and in the fourth period they change gear decisively, packing a 15-1 partial that no longer allows the Lakers to return to a draw, also winning race-2

The absolute protagonist of race-2 is undoubtedly Jamal Murray. Canadian point guard fight with the basket for three quarters (5/17 shooting for 14 points), but picks up pace in the fourth period and becomes unstoppable, putting 23 in the last 12 minutes with 4 triples scored one more difficult than the other, remaining glacial from the bezel to close the accounts. In the end I am 37 points with 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals in 42 minutes