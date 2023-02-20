NBA

The magical night of Tatum, MVP subscribed to 50 points

The Boston star set (at 55) a new scoring record in an All-Star Game, snatching the first from Anthony Davis. But scoring 50 or more points is anything but new for the No. 0 Celtics, who has achieved it in every imaginable context in his career, from the regular season, to a play-in game to the playoffs.

“STAR TRA THE STAR”: TATUM MVP | Out (after the first play) Giannis Antetokoumpo, out (after the first half) LeBron James, Jayson Tatum took the stage at the 72nd All-Star Gameleading along with Donovan Mitchell (40 points for the Cavs player, with 15/25 shooting and 8 triples) the his Team Giannis to success, 184-175

THE RECORD OF POINTS | In fact, at the end of the match the Celtics superstar was awarded the prize of Race MVPby virtue of one 55-point performance That also breaks the record set by Anthony Davis at 52 in the 2017 Stars game. Tatum caught fire in the third fourthwhen he scored 27 of his 55 points e he finished with 22/31 from the field (and 10/18 from three). Another record of Tatum? Becomes the only player to score 50 or more points in each segment of an NBA season: read here