NBA, Looney (Golden State) come Magic Johnson, Barkley e Jokic

The Warriors needed a super Kevon Looney to be able to do without Draymond Green and so it was for Golden State, which took the victory in game-3 to try to reopen the series against Sacramento thanks to his rebounding presence and vision and passing ability (always too underestimated) of the center of Golden State. Figures arrived at the playoffs that bring to mind excellent names: who has collected at least 9 offensive rebounds and 9 assists in the past?