Home » NBA, Looney (Golden State) come Magic Johnson, Barkley e Jokic
Sports

NBA, Looney (Golden State) come Magic Johnson, Barkley e Jokic

by admin
NBA, Looney (Golden State) come Magic Johnson, Barkley e Jokic

The Warriors needed a super Kevon Looney to be able to do without Draymond Green and so it was for Golden State, which took the victory in game-3 to try to reopen the series against Sacramento thanks to his rebounding presence and vision and passing ability (always too underestimated) of the center of Golden State. Figures arrived at the playoffs that bring to mind excellent names: who has collected at least 9 offensive rebounds and 9 assists in the past?

See also  On the bar!It is revealed that Barcelona wants to seek Chelsea's visa-free midfield commander next summer – yqqlm

You may also like

Bundesliga: Söder sticks to Bayern – “Dortmunder almost...

BETS AND MATHEMATICS: FROM BANKROLL TO MATCHED BETTING

Sandro Wagner is leaving DAZN and moving permanently...

Sinner retires injured, Musetti in the semifinals of...

Before Liège – Bastogne – Liège : Liane...

Criticism of squad planning: Bayern bosses fear for...

Football: Mou, Ancelotti and Zidane, Uefa brings together...

Bayern Munich: Turbulent weeks await

Barcelona Open: Britons Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans...

FC Bayern: The next powder keg is named...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy