NBA, Los Angeles Lakers: victory against Minnesota and qualification for the playoffs. VIDEO

NBA, Los Angeles Lakers: victory against Minnesota and qualification for the playoffs. VIDEO

How did the Lakers beat Minnesota and get into the playoff bracket? All the phases and emotions of a spectacular match that allowed the yellow-purples, after extra time, to overcome the T’Wolves and thus earn a first round playoff in which the challenge will be against Memphis. But first, let’s discover together the strengths and weaknesses that emerged at the Lakers in the (so far) most important game of the year

