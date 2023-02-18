Home Sports NBA market: 71 second picks sold between January and February
In the January and February transfer market, 71 second-round picks were traded in the NBA.

A dramatic increase compared to 2020 when 29 second picks were traded.

In 2021 there were 32, in 2020 17 and in 2019 32.

The Bucks sent two second-round picks to the Nets and three to the Pacers in the trade for Jae Crowder.

The Hawks traded five second-round picks to get to Saddiq Bey.

The Grizzlies traded three for Luke Kennard.

The Lakers sent three second runs to the Wizards for Rui Hachimura and got three for Thomas Bryant.

Some teams have moved all-in and surrendered virtually all of their second-round picks.

“You can’t trade first picks if you don’t have any first picks to trade,” said an Eastern Conference insider.

“When there is imbalance in the market, incredible trades come out,” said a cap strategist.

“Second picks are money,” said an assistant GM instead.

