From the list of free agents available after the buyout (including Goran Dragic and Juancho Hernangomez) comes Nerlens Noel, who after the cut by Detroit found an agreement with the Brooklyn Nets for the rest of the season: Here is the list of free agents available, a list that includes former NBA champions, old first overall picks, rookies of the past year and many veterans whose experience could be useful in view of the playoffs