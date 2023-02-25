Around Christmas he had been one of the most accredited insiders in the NBA world, Adrian Wojnarowskito spread the word: “James Harden would be seriously considering the possibility of doing return to Houston should he choose to leave Philadelphia at the end of the season.” The option for the second year of his contract signed in the summer (also giving up $15 million, to allow the Sixers more salary space) it is in fact in the player’s handwhich by declining it would become a free agent already this summer. And now the rumors of his possible return to the Rockets jersey – where he was crowned NBA MVP at the end of the 2017-18 season – are circulating again insistently. This time it is Tim MacMahon, at ESPNconfirming how the Texan franchise believes “there are concrete possibilities to be able to sign Harden, as a free agent, as early as July.”Harden spends much of his summer in Houston, and often works out at the Rockets’ gym when he’s in town“, notes MacMahon, who adds: “He has never denied this eventuality, not even in recent months, limiting himself to saying that he does not know the sources”.