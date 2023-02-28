Going from the worst team in the NBA to a contender for the title or at least a franchise in the running for the playoffs would definitely be a luxury for Nerlens Noel – the Pistons’ meteor under the basket of the season, who in terms of long young and talented can boast the presence of various Mavin Bagley III, James Wiseman, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. All players to bet on, unlike Noel who was only on the pitch for 14 games – who remained on the bench for a whole month between November and December and whose last appearance on the parquet dates back to last February 8th. Sixth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Noel is now proposed as one of the most interesting big men among free agents and maybe aiming for a place at the Warriors – who got rid of James Wiseman close to the market deadline, losing inches under the basket and then finding themselves investing in Gary Payton II; currently injured and unavailable because Portland had not been clear in communicating his real state of health. Who knows if after the complicated experiences with Dallas, Oklahoma City, New York and the aforementioned Detroit, he will finally be able to find the right redemption in Golden State.