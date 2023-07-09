NBA market, Portland sets the price for Lillard: 4 first picks and two players

Il futuros at Damian Lillard it is the single most important piece currently in the great mosaic of the NBA market, and it is destined to be a topic of discussion for a long time to come. In fact, the All-Star only wants to go to the Miami Heat and his agent Aaron Goodwin called all the teams interested in signing him to dissuade them from trading for his client, implying that they would be putting in a player very unhappy to be there. At the same time though Miami has so far not met the Blazers’ demands to satisfy Lillard’s request to be sold, creating the impasse in which all parties now find themselves. Yes, but what is this request? As written by Aaron Fentress of the The OregonianPortland newspaper, Blazers want “around four first draft picks and two quality players” for your own superstar. A price that Miami can not reach (at most he can trade three first picks, in addition to Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. freshly picked in the Draft) and that therefore requires the inclusion of a third or fourth team to turn especially Tyler Herro (which Portland does not want, having already a similar player in Anfernee Simons) or the expiring contract of Kyle Lowry, necessary from the point of view of wages to make the exchange work. How will the very long poker game between these teams be resolved? The feeling is that it will go longbeyond the end of the regular season, stretching the saga more towards August than towards July — provided that it is resolved in time.

