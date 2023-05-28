NBA market, the Milwaukee Bucks choose Adrian Griffin as new head coach

The before the five vacant benches in the NBA has found a new owner: as reported by ESPN and The Athletic, Adrian Griffin will be the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. The team that closed the regular season with the best record in the NBA has thus decided to entrust the now former assistant coach of the Toronto Raptors the legacy of Mike Budenholzer, who was fired after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs at the hands of the Miami Heat. Griffin, 48 and the father of Atlanta Hawks player AJ Griffin, has his back 9 seasons in the NBA as a player and 15 as an assistantstarting in 2008 in Milwaukee (making himself known by GM John Horst, who hired him today as head of management), then moving on to Chicago, Orlando, Oklahoma City and finally Toronto, where in the last four seasons he has assisted Nick Nurse, who pulled out of the Bucks’ bench race after being among the final three along with Kenny Atkinson.