NBA market, uncertain future for Dillon Brooks: doesn’t Memphis want him anymore?

After the elimination at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers and a long series of incidents on and off the field, it seems that the relationship between Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies is destined to stop in the summer. His contract is expiring and the Grizzlies, already dealing with several renewals to deal with, seem willing to move on

Dillon Brooks is the longest wearing player for the Memphis Grizzlieshaving arrived at Tennessee in the summer of 2017 after being drafted with the 45th overall pick in the draft. An indisputable success storysince it’s not often that players chosen in the second round last six years in the same team and establish themselves as one of the best perimeter defenders in the leaguebut above all they rarely become so important to a franchise. In these six years Brooks has become the emotional leader of the Grizzlies who have shaped themselves around his provocative and over the top attitude, often being indigestible to their opponents but finding in the “us against all” mentality a way to cement the group. During this season and especially the series lost against the Los Angeles Lakers, however, something seems to have broken: aided by injuries to key rotation members Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke and Luke Kennard, the Grizzlies dissolved in game-6 and all the knots of their season came to a headboth with Ja Morant admitting how his off-field experiences have had an impact on the organization, and with the performance of Brooks that has been gradually more and more harmful to the team. The Canadian finished the series with the Lakers by shooting under 32% from the field and 24% from three-point range, being systematically ignored by the yellow-purple defense to compromise the Grizzlies’ spacing. If you add to these obvious tactical problems those off the field (18 technical fouls for two suspensions in the regular season, another one for a forbidden shot on Donovan Mitchell, plus everything he said about LeBron James after game 2 and the expulsion in race-3), that’s it Brooks’ future in Memphis may not be so sure anymore. See also Sustainability in Moers: scrap collection helps to reduce CO2 emissions News Moers - News Moers Economy Current news on the internet

The reasons for the farewell of Brooks in Memphis This is what ESPN’s Tim MacMahon claims, according to which “whether the 27-year-old Brooks will be a part of the franchise’s future remains to be seen“. His indeed is the only expiring contract among players in the rotation and, according to some sources, the Grizzlies have already tried to find a replacement in his role offering four first draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges at the February deadline e also stepping up with the Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby, although without being able to arrive at a definitive square. In short, the Grizzlies seem ready to move on, also because this summer they will have to find a agreement to extend Desmond Bane’s contract (at times the best player in Memphis in the series with the Lakers) and, considering the heavy contracts of the various Morants and Jackson Jr., they cannot pay them all. In addition, the management has already moved in time working on the Draft, from which three players have arrived in the last two years such as Ziaire Williams, Jake LaRavia e David Roddy who can occupy minutes in Brooks’ role — perhaps without replicating his defensive application, but offering better spacing and a shot selection that doesn’t make even the Grizzlies’ coaching staff go crazy.



But above all i Grizzlies seem to no longer want to hear about Brooks’ antics off the field, which after all did more harm than good to the Tennessee franchise, especially after inciting none other than LeBron James. Whereas coach Taylor Jenkins has talked openly about the need to grow from the point of view of maturity (also in reference to the star Ja Morant), it is to be imagined that the Brooks chapter could be definitively closed. And who knows who on the free agent market will want to embark on a similar experience, even if defenders of his caliber – it should be remembered – are a rare commodity. Just be aware of what the whole package called Dillon Brooks entails: The Grizzlies know this best of all and seem ready to try something else.



