Dallas loses to Charlotte and leaves play-in positions, while Tatum surpasses a Larry Bird mark

Luke Kennard hammered the Rockets’ rim going 10 of 11 from beyond the arc

The Dallas Mavericks hit rock bottom this Friday by losing at home against the Charlotte Hornets and by staying out of the ‘play-in’ positions of an increasingly ‘wild’ and balanced West, on an NBA day in which Jayson Tatum passed Larry Bird with forty games over thirty points and in which Luke Kennard hit ten 3-pointers for the Memphis Grizzlies. The NBA night was also marked by the triumph of the Lakers against the Thunder, before the eyes of a smiling LeBron James, who continues to recover from his tendon injury in one foot. The Angelenos reached .500 on their record (37-37) and placed eighth, tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves, seventh.

Mavericks 109-117 Hornets

Neither the 34 points, ten rebounds and eight assists from Luka Doncic, nor the 18 points from Kyrie Irving, in his return after a foot injury, could alleviate some Mavericks in free fall, with an extremely vulnerable defense and currently out of the ‘play-in’ positions. The Texans lost their sixth game in the last eight and dropped to eleventh after giving up against a few Hornets that they are penultimate in the East and that they are already thinking about the next season. Six Hornets players finished with double figures, further proof of the fragile defense of the Mavs, who lost key pieces such as Dorian Finney Smith in the operation that brought Irving to Dallas from the Brooklyn Nets.

Celtics 120-95 Pacers

Jayson Tatum surpassed Larry Bird’s mark of 39 games with more than thirty points with the Celtics and, with his 34 points, he led his team’s comfortable victory against the Pacers. Jaylen Brown chipped in with 27 points and Derrick White with 22 for a Celtics who are second in the East behind the Bucks.

Grizzlies 151-114 Rockets

In the second matchup in three days between these franchises, the Grizzlies they sealed their mathematical classification to the playoffs with a devastating attack and a 59% success rate in triples with Luke Kennard as the absolute protagonist with ten out of eleven from the arc. Ja Morant was playing his second game after being suspended for video of him with a gun at a Colorado nightclub. He came off the bench and contributed 18 points and eight assists.

Warriors 120-112 76ers

Jordan Poole scored 19 of his 33 points in an extraordinary fourth quarter to lead the Golden State Warriors above the 76ers, despite the great night of Joel Embiid, who finished with 46 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and a shot, with 19 of 22 from the free throw line. Poole shone with 33 points and 6 triples coming off the bench, while Steph Curry contributed 29 points and Klay Thompson signed 21, with 6 triples.

Jazz 116-144 Bucks

With a shower of triples, the Bucks they crushed the Jazz in Salt Lake City. Pat Connaughton hit six 3-pointers for 22 points and Grayson Allen had five for 25 points. The entire starting five for the 2021 champions finished above 18 points, with Giannis Antekounmpo contributing a double-double of 24 points and 11 assists. In the Jazz, without Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton or Rudy Gay, the Italian Simone Fontecchio signed the best performance of his career with 26 points.

Kings 135-127 Suns

On the day it was learned that Kevin Durant is finalizing his recovery and could return next Wednesday, the Suns they fell on their visit to the Kings against Kevin Huerter’s 29 points and Domantas Sabonis’ 27, 9 rebounds and 9 assists. The Suns led by eleven points at halftime, but a disastrous third quarter, 45-26, paved the way for the Kings to a victory that allows them to take a giant step towards third place in the West, ahead of Phoenix.

Lakers 116-111 Thunder

Los Lakersstill without LeBron James, sidelined with a tendon problem in one foot, achieved a hard-fought win at home against the Thunder and they reached the Minnesota Timberwolves in seventh place in the West (37-37). Anthony Davis dominated with 37 points and 14 rebounds, on 15 of 21 shooting, supported by Dennis Schroder’s 21 and Lonnie Walker’s 20. For the Thunder, tenth (36-38), Josh Giddey had a double double of 27 points and 18 rebounds and Shai Gilgeous Alexander contributed 27.

Raptors 118-97 Pistons

Los Raptors they beat the Pistons, bottom of the East, with 32 points and 9 assists, with 12 of 19 shooting, by Pascal Siakam. Chris Boucher had a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds coming off the bench for the Canadiens, ninth in the East.

Blazers 96-124 Bulls

before some Blazers without Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic, los Bulls they achieved a transcendental victory to maintain their tenth place, which gives access to the ‘play-in’. Zach LaVine shined with 34 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds for the Bulls, who won resoundingly despite the absence of DeMar DeRozan.

Wizards 136-124 Spurs

Los Wizards they were reunited with victory after four consecutive defeats driven by Corey Kispert’s 26 points, with 6 triples. The capital team is eleventh, two games behind the Bulls. The Spursin which Keldon Johnson had 30 points, are penultimate in the West.