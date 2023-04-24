Home » NBA, Milwaukee down 1-2 against Miami: but Giannis Antetokounmpo returns in game 4
NBA, Milwaukee down 1-2 against Miami: but Giannis Antetokounmpo returns in game 4

NBA, Milwaukee down 1-2 against Miami: but Giannis Antetokounmpo returns in game 4

Milwaukee is the team that finished the regular season with the best record; Milwaukee is the No. 1 seed in the East; Milwaukee it is though down 1-2 in the first round series against the Miami Heat (a team that after losing the first play-in game had to win the second to qualify for the playoffs). How could this happen? Part of the answer can be found inabsence, in race-2 and in race-3 of Giannis Antetokounmpo, injured his back during the first matchup of the series between his Bucks and the Heat. Losing that game, Milwaukee managed to win game-2 (scoring 23 triples) but still lost in the third game, the first played in Miami. Now, with the specter of finishing 1-3 down in the seriesthe No. 34 of the Bucks it seems ready to get back on the field.

“It will be from the match unless there are any relapses“, says NBA insider Shams Charania, certainly positive news for all fans of the Wisconsin team, called to win a race with almost no tomorrow in Miami to be able to get the series back on its feet.



