NBA, Milwaukee down 1-2 against Miami: but Giannis Antetokounmpo returns in game 4

Milwaukee is the team that finished the regular season with the best record; Milwaukee is the No. 1 seed in the East; Milwaukee it is though down 1-2 in the first round series against the Miami Heat (a team that after losing the first play-in game had to win the second to qualify for the playoffs). How could this happen? Part of the answer can be found inabsence, in race-2 and in race-3 of Giannis Antetokounmpo, injured his back during the first matchup of the series between his Bucks and the Heat. Losing that game, Milwaukee managed to win game-2 (scoring 23 triples) but still lost in the third game, the first played in Miami. Now, with the specter of finishing 1-3 down in the seriesthe No. 34 of the Bucks it seems ready to get back on the field.