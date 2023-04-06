news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 06 APR – The NBA season is getting underway in view of the playoffs. In the East Conference the Milwaukee Bucks are sure to finish first with the best record in the league, which means the field advantage in the playoffs. In the West, meanwhile, Dallas’ hopes for the playoffs are rekindled while the Clippers have repelled the onslaught of the Lakers.



Even without Giannis Antetokounmpo, he defeated Chicago (105-92) and the mission of reaching the playoffs was accomplished. Two days from the end of the Regular Season, with 58 victories and 22 defeats, the Bucks are now unreachable. The only shadow was Khris Middleton’s injury who left the parquet prematurely due to a problem in his right knee. By winning 97 to 93 at the expense of Toronto, which did not field Jayson Tatum, the Celtics reinforced their second position in the Conference, ahead of Philadelphia, however certain of finishing third.



In the West, Denver took advantage of Memphis’ defeat in New Orleans (138-131). In Los Angeles the derby goes to the Clippers who beat the Lakers 125 to 118 for the 11th consecutive match.



Blow for the Dallas Mavericks who get the victory against Sacramento (123-119) and keep the hope of reaching the playoffs. The Texans have the same balance of (38 wins against 42 defeats) of the Thunder. (HANDLE).

