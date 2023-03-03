Of Flavio Vanetti

This is an event that took place last summer. The boy reported the NBA star to the police. The defense: “I hit him with a fist because I felt threatened.” The young Brandon Miller is also in trouble: investigated in the case of a girl killed

American basketball is back in a “noir” version, where by this term we mean stories that have to do with crime, sometimes even heavy crime. The latest story concerns a rising star of the NBA, Yes, the Memphis Grizzlies are dyingand one that in the professional world should/could end next summer thanks to the Draft: let’s talk about Brandon Miller of Alabama University. Ja Morant’s case has been brought up since Washington Posttherefore a warhead of a certain weight and above all considered reliable.

The 23-year-old Grizzlies star punched a boy during a basketball game at his home.

It’s a story from last summer, but it has only come to light now and above all there is the partial admission of the basketball player. Something like: “Yes, I did, but mine was a reaction to a provocation and a threat.” However, to make his situation worse, and that of the cronies involved in the affair, there would be the fact that the boy beaten by Morant and his friends put in the deposition that the player showed up at his house with a gun and with unorthodox, downright intimidating intent.

We must then move on to the official versions collected by the police. The #12 Memphis Grizzlies argued for self-defense: “I hit him first (with my fist), but I only did it because I felt threatened, after receiving a ball on the head and seeing the boy advance menacingly towards me». In the deposition, Morant also added that the other party had then left, not without threatening to return “to put this place on fire”. The defense of the Grizzlies star has so far been argued by the agent, Jim Tanner, who hastened to speak of “allegations and unfounded rumors” for the sole purpose of obtaining easy publicity and speculating on Morant’s popularity for economic advantages. However, the boy’s complaint remains, supported by his mother: the details of the fight are in the police file. In the meantime, the very strong Ja, a player with spectacular solutions and extraordinary loots, continued to play, apparently without feeling any backlash from this bad story. See also How did the Super Bowl go

The Brandon Miller case The question concerning Brandon Miller, star of the Crimson Tide of the University of Alabama Athletics, is instead linked to the case of Jonae Harris, the girl killed on January 15 in Tuscaloosa: two other Alabama players, Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis, were accused of the murder. But Miller, the freshman with the greatest impact in the NCAA season (19 points and 8 rebounds per game), got into trouble because Branden Culpepper, a Tuscaloosa detective who is handling the case, would have established that the gun used by Miles for the The murder was brought to the crime scene by Miller himself. A message from the killer, who formulated the request for the weapon, would nail the teammate.

Miller has not yet been formally accused of anything, but any forthcoming revelations, beyond the legal consequences, risk being a huge boulder on his career: according to many scouts, in fact, is fighting for a choice between the third and fifth overall of the next Draft. And absolutely after the two phenomena, Victor Wembanyama (French) and Scoot Henderson, he comes. If he did that crap, he basically ruined himself. Because it is certain that if nowhere does one look at the more or less important name of whoever commits a crime, in America this rule is even clearer. The site Nbareligion has thus compiled a hit parade of illustrious convicts who have had to do with justice (there is also Jason Kidd, coach of the Dallas Mavericks), a not very illustrious list which at the top sees Javaris Crittenton: in 2007 he was chosen by the Lakers but in 2011 he was involved in a murder case after which other accusations rained down on his head. In April 2019, he was sentenced to 23 years in prison and 17 years of probation. He will be free when he is 67 years old. See also Five hundred kilometers on the snows of Lapland: another winning feat by Laura Trentani, the "queen of the ice"