The Nets have won their last seven games and come off a huge hit against Golden State. Antetokounmpo in doubt

The hottest team in the NBA against the first in the East. There are all the ingredients to witness a spectacular match on the night between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks: Durant and his companions are currently the best team in the league, with seven wins in a row and the 143-113 win against the Golden State Warriors. The gap from the first place in the East, occupied by the Bucks, is 3.5 games: the occasion is a tempting one to shorten.

Rebus Antetokounmpo — What Bucks will show up for the date? Fresh from the defeat against Cleveland – third force in the Eastern Conference – and with three defeats in the last six games played, Milwaukee needs the victory to avoid losing ground in the standings. And pay attention to Antetokounmpo’s condition: the Greek lives with pain in his left knee and is currently in doubt for the match against Durant and his companions.

The prediction — Milwaukee could therefore have to do without its best scorer, with an average of 31.6 points per game. Antetokounmpo is the third best scorer of the season behind Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic, while Durant is sixth: average of 30.1 points per game for KD, unleashed against the Warriors in the last game. He “only” made 23, but he played less than half an hour. He’s the man to keep an eye on: the impression is that he’s in one of those stages where he can be unplayable. Before the Warriors match, he scored 43 points against Detroit. Assuming a tight game and therefore with Durant on the field often, pay attention to the odds for the Over 31.5 points scored: 2.20. See also The 19th Gymnasiade opens in Normandy, France

The quote — Milwaukee will appear in Brooklyn as an underdog: the odds for the success of the Bucks are 2.25 for Bet365, 2.20 for Sisal and GoldBet. While the victory of the Nets is given at 1.70 by 888Sport, 1.69 by Better and 1.67 by StarCasino. Milwaukee becomes the favorite with a handicap -3.5: the odds in that case is 1.80, against 1.95 in favor of Brooklyn.

December 23 – 15:02

