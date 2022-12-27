Home Sports NBA Nets won 9 consecutive victories, Durant crossed two milestones
NBA Nets won 9 consecutive victories, Durant crossed two milestones

Beijing News editor Wang Chunqiu

2022-12-27 11:21

Durant had 32 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 6 fouls.

The Beijing News reported on December 27th that after one game of the NBA regular season, the Nets, which have been in excellent form recently, continued to win. They defeated the Cavaliers 125 to 117 in an away game and won 9 consecutive victories.

Durant had 32 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, but also left the field with 6 fouls; Irving had 32 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists; Warren contributed 23 points and 8 rebounds off the bench. The Cavaliers suffered a two-game losing streak. Garland scored 46 points and 8 assists; Mitchell made only 5 of 16 shots and scored 15 points and 5 assists; Mobley had 12 points and 6 rebounds; Allen had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Durant was called for an offensive foul.

While leading the team to victory, Durant also ushered in a personal milestone: Not only did his total career score surpass Duncan and rise to the 15th place in the NBA’s all-time scoring list, his career three-pointers also surpassed Kobe’s 1827, rising to the NBA’s all-time three-pointer Ranked 21st.

