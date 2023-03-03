9
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and New York Knicks playmaker Jalen Brunson were named NBA Players of the Month for games played in February.
The center averaged over 22 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in 12 games, while the former Villanova man led the Big Apple team to 9 wins in 11 games with 27.3 points and 6 assists.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in February. pic.twitter.com/6eoJgs4IdZ
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 2, 2023
