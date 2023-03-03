Home Sports NBA: Nikola Jokic and Jalen Brunson are players of the month
by admin
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and New York Knicks playmaker Jalen Brunson were named NBA Players of the Month for games played in February.

The center averaged over 22 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in 12 games, while the former Villanova man led the Big Apple team to 9 wins in 11 games with 27.3 points and 6 assists.

