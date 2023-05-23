NBA: Nuggets after “sweep” over Lakers in finals

The season ended in disappointment for the Lakers, who had only qualified for the play-offs via play-in. The NBA record champion was leading by 15 points at the break, led by superstar LeBron James, who had 31 points. After that, the Lakers gave up the game. Denver managed to turn things around especially in the third third, which went to the guests 36:16.

Jokic had several magic throws from the distress. The 28-year-old Serb ended up with 30 points, Jamal Murray contributed 25 points. “It’s surreal. It’s incredibly fun. We’re making history and we’re going to try to keep that attitude,” Murray said. The Colorado team is likely to play the Miami Heat in the finals. Miami leads 3-0 in the series against the Boston Celtics and can secure entry into the final on Wednesday night.

Much frustration with Lakers superstar James

James, meanwhile, ended his last game of the season with 40 points, ten rebounds, nine assists and a great deal of frustration. “At this point in my career, I only play to win titles. I don’t get a kick when I’m in the conference finals. I’ve been there – often. I don’t enjoy it if I’m not a part of getting to the finals,” said James, who broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s points record in February.

The 38-year-old, who has won the NBA title four times and been named league MVP four times, left his future open. “We’ll see what happens. There’s a lot I need to think about. I don’t know it. I have a lot to think about if I’m honest. As for me personally, there’s a lot to think about in basketball,” said James, who signed a new contract with the Lakers last fall that runs through the 2024-2025 season if he has the option for the second year pull.

AP/Ashley Landis



James has expressed multiple times in the past that he would like to play on an NBA team with his eldest son. LeBron James Jr., known as Bronny, will play in college for the University of Southern California next season and won’t be in the NBA until the 2024/2025 season at the earliest.