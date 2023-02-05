The ranking situation in the 2 Conferences, when we are just a few days away from the trade deadline.

In the East, the Celtics still command, but the Bucks and 76ers are coming up behind, both with 9 victories in the last 10.

Downhill Pacers and Knicks, respectively 2 and 3 hits in the same period.

The march of the Nuggets continues in the West, 7 W in the last 10 like the Clippers. In the same period, only the Suns were better with 8 hits, a clear rise despite the absence of Booker. Also noteworthy is the drop in Pelicans (1W) and Grizzlies (3 W), after all the Spurs have been in a negative series for 8 games.