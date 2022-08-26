Original title: NBA officially announced the preseason schedule: Warriors will face the Lakers and Nets on October 10 against 3 major rivals in a row

On August 26, Beijing time, the NBA officially announced the complete preseason schedule for the 2022-23 season. Some of these games are of concern. For example, the Warriors will face the Lakers at home on October 10 (Beijing time, the same below), and James is expected to face Curry. The Nets will face the 76ers, Heat and Bucks in a row, and the combined effect of Durant, Irving and Simmons is worth looking forward to.

It is reported that the NBA preseason will be played from October 1st to October 15th, Beijing time, for half a month. The official also announced the live broadcast plan of TNT, they will broadcast the Pistons vs. Knicks and Pelicans vs. Bulls on October 5th. ESPN will broadcast 5 games, including the Lakers vs. Timberwolves, Nets vs. Heat on October 7, Nets vs. Bucks, Timberwolves vs. Lakers on October 13, and Lakers vs. Kings on October 15. Obviously, ESPN’s live broadcast focuses on the Lakers and Nets games.

The specific schedule is as follows (the home team is behind, and the pre-season also includes teams against other leagues) –

October 1: Warriors vs. Wizards, Maccabi vs. Clippers

October 2: Grizzlies vs Bucks

October 3: Hornets vs Celtics, Wizards vs Warriors, Jazz vs Raptors, Spurs vs Rockets, Adelaide 36ers vs Suns

October 4: Magic vs Grizzlies, Thunder vs Nuggets,76ers vs. NetsKings vs Lakers, Trail Blazers vs Clippers

October 5: Pistons vs Knicks, Jazz vs Blazers, Timberwolves vs Heat, Pelicans vs Bulls

October 6: Pacers vs Hornets, Cavaliers vs 76ers, Mavericks vs Thunder, Suns vs Lakers, Raptors vs Celtics

October 7: Maccabi vs. Blazers, Adelaide 36ers vs. Thunder, Magic vs. Spurs, Timberwolves vs. Lakers,Heat vs NetsBucks vs Eagles

October 8: Nuggets vs Bulls, Raptors vs Rockets, Heat vs Grizzlies, Pistons vs Pelicans, Celtics vs Hornets, Pacers vs Knicks, Magic vs Mavericks

October 9: Eagles vs. Bucks

October 10th:Lakers vs WarriorsMaccabi vs Thunder, Pelicans vs Spurs, Trail Blazers vs Kings, Bulls vs Raptors, Timberwolves vs Clippers

October 11: Wizards vs Hornets, 76ers vs Cavaliers, Suns vs Nuggets, Rockets vs Heat

October 12: Thunder vs. Pistons, Grizzlies vs. Magic, Bucks vs. Bulls, Spurs vs. Jazz, Trail Blazers vs. Warriors

October 13th:Nets vs BucksHornets vs 76ers, Hawks vs Cavaliers, Knicks vs Pacers, Kings vs Suns, Timberwolves vs Lakers, Pelicans vs Heat, Nuggets vs Clippers

October 14: Grizzlies vs Pistons, Thunder vs Spurs

October 15: Cavaliers v Magic, Celtics v Raptors, Rockets v Pacers, Hawks v Pelicans, Nets v Timberwolves, Mavericks v Jazz, Nuggets v Warriors, Lakers v Kings, Wizards v Knicks

