NBA on Sky Sports: seven live between 17 and 21 April

Milano, April 17th 2023. The great American basketball NBA is at home on Sky and streaming on NOW with Sky Sport NBA (ch 209), the dedicated and reference channel of the Stars and Stripes tournament.

In the American professional basketball league i Playoffswith the races of the first round.

Between the night of 17-18 and 21 April they will be 7 the meetings to follow in direct are Sky e in streaming su NOW. It is played to the best of seven games and the round goes by whoever reaches four wins first.

Videos, news, stats, results, insights and original digital content will be available on the site skysport.it/nba, the official NBA website in Italy.

NBA basketball programming (Playoffs first round) live on Sky and streamed on NOW

Night Monday 17-Tuesday 18 April

4 am Game 2: Sacramento-Golden State Warriors Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno and NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Tuesday at 11, 14; 19.15 and 22.45 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; comment Francesco Bonfardeci and Matteo Soragna)

Night Tuesday 18-Wednesday 19 April

Ore 1 Station2: Boston Celtics-Atlanta Hawks Sky Sports NBA eNOW

original live commentary

(delayed Wednesday at 17 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Ore 4 Gara2: Phoenix Suns-Los Angeles Clippers Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Wednesday at 11; at 14; at 19.15 and at 22.45 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; commentary by Flavio Tranquillo and Davide Pessina)

Night Wednesday 19-Thursday 20 April

Ore 3 Gara2: Milwaukee Bucks-Miami Heat Sky Sport NBA eNOW

original live commentary

(delayed Thursday at 17 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)

Ore 4 Gara2: Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves Sky Sport Uno e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Thursday at 11; at 14; at 19.15 and at 22.45 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; commentary by Alessandro Mamoli and Marco Crespi)

Night Thursday 20-Friday 21 April

Ore 1.30 Gara3: Brooklyn Nets-Philadelphia 76ers Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed on Friday at 11; at 2 and at 8 on Sky Sport NBA and NOW; comments by Alessandro Mamoli and Mauro Bevacqua)

Ore 4.30 Gara3: Los Angeles Clippers-Phoenix Suns Sky Sport NBA e NOW

original live commentary

(delayed Friday at 17 Sky Sport NBA and NOW; original commentary)