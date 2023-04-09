Before yesterday, Dallas Mavericks, who had a slight chance of advancing to the playoffs, chose to let as many as 5 main players rest against the Chicago Bulls, and only let Luka Doncic play in the first quarter, and finally lost by three points. Dispatch also allowed the NBA to order an investigation.

“The NBA is officially investigating the Dallas Mavericks-Chicago Bulls game, including the Mavericks’ roster decisions, conduct during the game and the motivation behind their actions,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement.

In this game, Dallas Mavericks players including Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood did not play, and Luka Doncic did not play after the first quarter. The Mavericks definitely missed the playoffs, but it also allowed the team to keep its 2023 first-round pick (top-10 protection, and the two teams were tied for 10th in the draft lottery probability before the game).

Before the game, head coach Jason Kidd said that the team wanted to do their best to win, but the team chose to raise the white flag early to give up the season. This statement also made the league question Mavericks deliberately for poor draft picks, and then announced an investigation.