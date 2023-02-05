Home Sports NBA, Orlando beats Charlotte with 22 points and 10 rebounds by Banchero
Sports

NBA, Orlando beats Charlotte with 22 points and 10 rebounds by Banchero

by admin
NBA, Orlando beats Charlotte with 22 points and 10 rebounds by Banchero

CHARLOTTE HORNETS-ORLANDO MAGIC 113-119 | THE TABLE

Il first quarter of play at the Spectrum in Charlotte belongs to Terry Rozier, author of 13 minutes in the first twelve minutes, concluded by Hornets ahead by 9 points, 37-28. Partial though overturned in the second quarter by Orlandowho shoots over 54% from the field and also 4/8 from three to score 34 points but above all keeping the hosts at 21 only. At halftime then the Magic are ahead, even if only by 4 points, 62-58, thanks to Wendell Carter Jr.’s 13 points and Paolo Banchero’s 9, even if only with 3/10 shooting. Rozier’s 21 in the middle of the game are not enough for Charlotte, but in the third quarter finally puts the best LaMelo Balland the challenge between the No. 1 of the Hornets and the No. 5 of the Magic is all to be seen: 11 points in just the third set for Ball, with 4/5 and two consecutive triples for overtaking Charlotte, 11 also for Banchero, with 5 bezel trips, all made. Ball takes his hands in hand and with a truly remarkable level second half keeps his hands at least in contact, even if the points of Fultz (16 at the end of the race) and those of Carter Jr. (in double-double with 20 and 11 rebounds) put a buffer sufficient to bring home the game and the vittoriathe second consecutive after the one against Minnesota.

See also  George's five records are divided into three in vain, Morant hits Zubats with extreme levers-Grizzlies

You may also like

6 – #sixteenwomen say menstrual cycle and food...

How to get rid of leg pain after...

Germani Brescia, Magro: We had to take advantage...

Udinese Hellas Verona, Lazovic’s goal or Becao’s own...

Torino lands on ChainOn: from today the Granata...

Video | The “Wuyang Cup” ended successfully, and...

Caserta, policeman shoots 19-year-old who had quarreled with...

Milan: Pioli, a defeat that hurts morally –...

Thailand Open: Britain’s Heather Watson beats Yulia Putintseva...

Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta at the San...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy