CHARLOTTE HORNETS-ORLANDO MAGIC 113-119 | THE TABLE

Il first quarter of play at the Spectrum in Charlotte belongs to Terry Rozier, author of 13 minutes in the first twelve minutes, concluded by Hornets ahead by 9 points, 37-28. Partial though overturned in the second quarter by Orlandowho shoots over 54% from the field and also 4/8 from three to score 34 points but above all keeping the hosts at 21 only. At halftime then the Magic are ahead, even if only by 4 points, 62-58, thanks to Wendell Carter Jr.’s 13 points and Paolo Banchero’s 9, even if only with 3/10 shooting. Rozier’s 21 in the middle of the game are not enough for Charlotte, but in the third quarter finally puts the best LaMelo Balland the challenge between the No. 1 of the Hornets and the No. 5 of the Magic is all to be seen: 11 points in just the third set for Ball, with 4/5 and two consecutive triples for overtaking Charlotte, 11 also for Banchero, with 5 bezel trips, all made. Ball takes his hands in hand and with a truly remarkable level second half keeps his hands at least in contact, even if the points of Fultz (16 at the end of the race) and those of Carter Jr. (in double-double with 20 and 11 rebounds) put a buffer sufficient to bring home the game and the vittoriathe second consecutive after the one against Minnesota.