Golden State visits Indiana on the Italian night between Tuesday and Wednesday: will the NBA champions win at home?

There is a desire for revenge for the reigning champions. The Golden State Warriors lost the super challenge against Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks (128-111) and are preparing to face the second trip to the east, on the Indiana parquet, before traveling to Philadelphia. A game not to be missed, also because there is a turning point to be made: three defeats in the last four games (the only victory came in the remake of the Finals against Boston) and 10th place in the Western Conference.

The champions continue to have problems in defense. The Warriors haven’t held an opposing team under 100 points in a month since their Nov. 14 game against the San Antonio Spurs. The key is there, in the defensive half: in front of Golden State is a battleship, with 117.4 points per game (fourth of the entire NBA) and 29.4 assists, none like Curry and his companions. While Indiana – eighth in the East – is the 12th NBA attack this season. The Pacers defend better than the Warriors, but not too much: 115.6 points allowed per game, Golden State 116.5.

The night between Indiana and Golden State will be the second – and therefore last – challenge between the two franchises in this regular season: the first act went to the Pacers, capable of winning at the home of the champions last December 6, 112-104. Since then, however, they have suffered three defeats in their last four. Also last season Indiana had won at home, but had been beaten at home by the Warriors. The forecast is that this will still happen, also because for Curry and his companions it is a delicate match: the odds with a -3.5 handicap are interesting, with Sisal and Novibet offering 2.10, 2.08 instead for NetBet.

Golden State favorite according to bookmakers: the odds for the success of the Warriors are 1.81 for Better and GoldBet, 1.80 for Betfair. While a success of Indiana is given at 2.05 by Bet365, 2.20 by Novibet, 2.00 by Sisal. For the operators it could be a game with many points scored: the Over 234.5 is given at 1.80, against the 1.95 of the Under.

