NBA, Pedri and Eric Garcia of Barcelona in the US for Warriors Lakers

What better way to use a couple of days off than to go to enjoy the NBA playoffs? That’s what the Barcelona players must have thought Pedri and Eric Garciawho taking advantage of a break from commitments with the club (winning last Monday against Osasuna) they took a plane and flew to San Francisco to enjoy Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. The two players, interviewed by the Hispanic Sports Media account, revealed that they had been planning an “escape” (obviously authorized by the club) to watch the playoffs live for some time, and both agreed in predicting a passage of the round for the Warriors hosts, which Pedri admitted to rooting for.
Draymond Green with the Atletico shirt, Griezmann with that of 23
Curiously, the same evening in which two players from the future Spanish champion team were present at the Chase Center, Draymond Green showed up at the arena sporting a red and white Atletico Madrid kitmost likely of Antoine Griezmann. In turn, the French 2018 world champion, a super fan of the NBA for unsuspected times, he had himself immortalized by his team’s official account wearing the number 23 shirt signed by Draymond Green, with Atletico having made an appointment to the Warriors for this summerwhen they tour the USA, stopping in San Francisco on 5 August for a friendly against Sevilla.