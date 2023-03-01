Since becoming an analyst for ESPN, Kendrick Perkins certainly didn’t stand out for the balance and sobriety of his judgments. Indeed, the more his words make noise, the more both he and his television station are happy, raising the tone as much as possible to fuel the discussion. The last “shot” of the former NBA champion with the Boston Celtics is that Nikola Jokic does “stat-padding”, i.e. that you artificially try to inflate your stats to hit as many triple-doubles as possible. “And do you know how I see it? When I watch Jokic’s games I see his teammates shooting without hesitationbecause they know they have to help him for assists” he said during a segment of First Take, leaving even someone like Stephen A. Smith dismayed. “At the beginning of the season he was there at the limit of 10 and then he began to always pass theshold, so much so that on eight occasions he has played games without reaching 10 attempted shots. And he’s the best player on the pitch holding the ball every single night. We used to say certain things about Russell Westbrook years ago and Steven Adams moving to rebound for himbut we don’t do the same for Jokic.”