highlights nba

Golden State beats Dallas, Lakers super victory

Second win in a row on the road for Golden State who beat Dallas in a match that ended in controversy due to a controversial basket, the Lakers without LeBron James return to beat the Suns and relaunch their playoff ambitions. Memphis wins and finds Ja Morant (17 points), Minnesota success thanks to Karl-Anthony Towns – returning after 4 months of absence. Super Jokic drags Denver, the 76ers win big without James Harden and with Joel Embiid who gets hurt, victories for Milwaukee, Portland, Indiana and Miami

MEMPHIS GRIZZZLIES-HOUSTON ROCKETS 130-125 | Beating the Rockets in this season finale has become less obvious than expected, but the Grizzlies manage to get rid of Houston in match in which they find Ja Morant on the parquet after the suspension imposed by the NBA: the Memphis All-Star starts off the bench and ends with 17 points and 6/13 shooting in 24 minutes, recounting at the end of the match his emotion for a challenge with which he definitively hopes to leave behind the worst period of his promising NBA professional career

On a day in which Memphis finds its leader again, he takes care of loading the team on his shoulders Jaren Jackson Jr. – 37-point shooter on 14/20 shooting (fifth in line with 25+ points for him), 8/11 free throws, 10 rebounds, a couple of assists and as many blocks; defensive reference and not only of the Grizzlies who play without the suspended Dillon Brooks and who also collect 20 points from Desmond Bane