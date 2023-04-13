Second day of the NBA Play-In, with challenges between 9th and 10th for a place in Friday’s ‘final’.

At 1 am in Italy DeRozan returns to Canada with the Bulls to challenge the Raptors, the winner will play the entry to the playoffs with the Heat.

Following the Thunder fly to New Orleans, up for grabs the chance to face the Timberwolves for the 8th and last place in the main draw.