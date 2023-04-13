Home Sports NBA Play-In, questa notte Raptors-Bulls e Pelicans-Thunder
Sports

NBA Play-In, questa notte Raptors-Bulls e Pelicans-Thunder

by admin
NBA Play-In, questa notte Raptors-Bulls e Pelicans-Thunder

Second day of the NBA Play-In, with challenges between 9th and 10th for a place in Friday’s ‘final’.

At 1 am in Italy DeRozan returns to Canada with the Bulls to challenge the Raptors, the winner will play the entry to the playoffs with the Heat.

Following the Thunder fly to New Orleans, up for grabs the chance to face the Timberwolves for the 8th and last place in the main draw.

See also  Kudus, the Ajax star who makes Ghana fly. And it intrigues Milan

You may also like

Taurus – Taurus compatibility: love, friendship, family and...

WTT Xinxiang Championship: Teenager Lin Shidong defeated Qiu...

Spalletti (Naples) after the defeat against AC Milan:...

We are not the favorite now. A claim...

Thursday’s transfer gossip: Bellingham, Gundogan, Gravenberch, Slot, Fernandes

Three goals lost to Spain and the Chinese...

Ice hockey: Austria also tests unsuccessfully in Italy

Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea: Frank Lampard says Blues...

The Beijing Women’s Football Team returns home after...

Handball players Karviné and Zubří compared the state...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy