New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and Boston Celtics guard-forward Jaylen Brown have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 23 of the 2022-23 season (March 20-26). pic.twitter.com/oo8yyK46ib — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 27, 2023