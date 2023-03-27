9
Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans and Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics are the two players of the week in the Western and Eastern Conference
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and Boston Celtics guard-forward Jaylen Brown have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 23 of the 2022-23 season (March 20-26). pic.twitter.com/oo8yyK46ib
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 27, 2023
