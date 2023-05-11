NBA Playoffs: 1° Match-point per 76ers e Nuggets

The NBA night program includes two important challenges, which could decide the names of the first teams that will participate in the Conference Finals.

In the East at the Wells Fargo Center the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Boston Celtics with the intention of exploiting the home factor to close the series.

On the West coast, however, the Denver Nuggets will need a success at the Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns, to fly one step away from the NBA Finals.

Absent Paul and Ayton for the Suns, who could replace Payne with Shamet in the starting five.

For the guests, the presence of Jamal Murray is in doubt.