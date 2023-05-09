NBA Playoffs, 2 fundamental challenges in the night

The next NBA night is likely to be the most important of the second round of the Playoffs, with two fundamental games to say the least.

At 1:30 am Italian the Celtics will host the 76ers, while at 4:00 am game 5 between the Nuggets and Suns is scheduled.

The two series are tied at 2-2, so tonight’s winners will then have two match-points to reach the Conference Finals.

Defeats, on the other hand, will no longer be able to make mistakes.