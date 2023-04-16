NBA Playoffs 2023, the first round is underway

10
After the Play-In lottery, it’s finally time for the playoffs in the NBA.
The first round begins today, with four matches scheduled, starting with game 1 between the 76ers and the Nets scheduled at 7.00 pm Italian time (live on Sky Sport NBA).
A seguire Celtics-Hawks (21.30, diretta su Sky Sport NBA), Cavs-Knicks e Kings-Warriors.
Game 1’s ALL DAY on ESPN and ABC to open up the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel!
1:00pm/et: @BrooklynNets/@sixers
3:30pm/et: @ATLHawks/@celtics
6:00pm/et: @nyknicks/@cavs
8:30pm/et: @warriors/@SacramentoKings pic.twitter.com/NwqPQQd2yf
— NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2023