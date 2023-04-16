Home » NBA Playoffs 2023, the first round is underway
Sports

NBA Playoffs 2023, the first round is underway

by admin
NBA Playoffs 2023, the first round is underway

After the Play-In lottery, it’s finally time for the playoffs in the NBA.

The first round begins today, with four matches scheduled, starting with game 1 between the 76ers and the Nets scheduled at 7.00 pm Italian time (live on Sky Sport NBA).

A seguire Celtics-Hawks (21.30, diretta su Sky Sport NBA), Cavs-Knicks e Kings-Warriors.

See also  Montanaro and Strambinese with a knife between his teeth Banchette against Sizzano

You may also like

Blackburn 0-0 Hull City – Rovers frustrated by...

Europa League Conference: Nice clinging to Basel

RBC Heritage: Matt Fitzpatrick leads after third-round 63...

Vémol’s winning comeback. But he was in trouble...

Real easily wins at Cadiz without Alaba

Julia Ituma, the mystery of the phone call...

The Chinese team won another silver and a...

Sinner stops in the semifinals in Monte Carlo:...

in the midst of the “Galtier affair”, PSG...

Molfetta-Martina: event selected for ultras only

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy