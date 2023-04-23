Home » NBA Playoffs: 4 sfide in programma, primo match-point per i Nuggets
Sports

NBA Playoffs: 4 sfide in programma, primo match-point per i Nuggets

by admin
NBA Playoffs: 4 sfide in programma, primo match-point per i Nuggets

NBA Sunday full of important appointments, with 4 playoffs games all potentially decisive for directing the various series.

It starts at 19 Italian with game 4 at Madison Square Garden between the Knicks and Cavaliers, with the hosts ahead 2-1.

At 21:30 there is the fourth act of the series between Warriors and Kings, followed by Hawks-Celtics and Timberwolves-Nuggets.

For Jokic and his companions it is the first match-point, in case of success in the second round they will face the winner of the series between the Suns and the Clippers.

See also  Bonucci saves Juve: with Salernitana equal and controversy

You may also like

His shot made the Liberec bench laugh. I...

Matt Crocker taking over as U.S. Soccer sporting...

New Zealander Cassidy WINS in Berlin

The Warriors tie the series with the Kings...

Using AI to generate “Schumacher interview” content and...

Les Bleus without Acquevillo, Lagarde and Villeminot for...

Lens suffocates Monaco and gets closer to the...

Vincent Kompany: Burnley boss wins Championship manager of...

Hradec refused the crowning of the Steelers, even...

NBA play-offs: Golden State Warriors and New York...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy