NBA Playoffs: 4 sfide in programma, primo match-point per i Nuggets

NBA Sunday full of important appointments, with 4 playoffs games all potentially decisive for directing the various series.
It starts at 19 Italian with game 4 at Madison Square Garden between the Knicks and Cavaliers, with the hosts ahead 2-1.
At 21:30 there is the fourth act of the series between Warriors and Kings, followed by Hawks-Celtics and Timberwolves-Nuggets.
For Jokic and his companions it is the first match-point, in case of success in the second round they will face the winner of the series between the Suns and the Clippers.
