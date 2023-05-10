NBA Playoffs: 76ers win game five against Celtics

Status: 05/10/2023 07:16 a.m

The Boston Celtics stumble against the Philadelphia 76ers. The home defeat in game five of the NBA playoffs means: The record champions can no longer lose.

With a dominant performance in Boston, the Philadelphia 76ers have achieved an excellent starting position in the NBA playoffs.

The team around the most valuable basketball player of the main round, Joel Embiid, won 115:103 against the Boston Celtics and leads in the semi-final series of the Eastern Conference with 3:2 after wins. The 76ers need one more win to get into the final in the east. The next game will be played in Philadelphia on Friday night.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey with 30 points

Embiid had 30 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocks, but was almost overshadowed by teammate Tyrese Maxey’s unexpectedly good haul: Maxey had 30 points and hit 6 three-pointers.

Jayson Tatum was successful for the Celtics with 36 points, but he was just as unable to prevent the 21-point deficit as the defeat.