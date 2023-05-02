NBA Playoffs: Al via Warriors-Lakers, gara 2 tra Knicks e Heat

The night of the NBA Playoffs has two challenges on the calendar to follow.

It starts at 1:30 am Italian at Madison Square Garden with game 2 between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat, followed by the first act of Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center.

Bringing allllll the energy – it’s the Wild West. pic.twitter.com/emKm2S1rkS — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 2, 2023

Back for Game 2. Keep it going. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OuQkoI3wu6 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 2, 2023