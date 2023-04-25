Home » NBA playoffs, De’Aaron Fox injury: news and updates
NBA playoffs, De’Aaron Fox injury: news and updates

NBA playoffs, De’Aaron Fox injury: news and updates

The defeat in game-4 of the Sacramento Kings on the field of the Golden State Warriors it may have been the series’ turning point. They’re not the defending champions who managed to survive ex Harrison Barnes’ triple victory, taking the victory to tie the series at 2-2, but in race-5 they could have life a little easier. As anticipated by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, in fact, De’Aaron Fox in the last quarter of race-4 broke the tip of the index finger of his left hand, the one he shoots with, in a penetration to the basket in the most agitated phases of the match. An injury that puts it in doubt for the decisive game-5 to be played at the Golden1 Center in the night between Wednesday and Thursdayalthough the hope within the Kings is that Fox can bite the bullet and still be available to coach Mike Brownthough certainly not 100%. Fox, named as the regular season’s “Clutch” player of the year, will surely have to play with a finger guard, even if the injury hasn’t stopped him from scoring 38 points in Game 4 against the Warriors. The hope for the Kings and for all basketball fans is that this avulsion fracture is not decisive for the fate of one of the best series in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

