NBA Playoffs, Denver-Minnesota game-2: tonight at 4 on Sky Sports

In the first race of the series to the Nuggets a Jokic with ‘only’ 13 points, 14 rebounds and six assists was enough to control Agvolvente a game in which, at least in attack, they raised their voice above all Jamal Murray (24 points and 8 assists), e Michael Porter Jr (18 with 4 triples). But all of Denver’s quintet reached double figures in points, as did Bruce Brown coming off the bench. For Minnesota but practically nothing worked: 37% from the field, 30% from three and no player over 20. To save himself – in part – the only one Anthony Edwardsauthor of 18 points and 5 assists. Towns instead suffered (and lost) the confrontation under the basket with Jokic, finishing with 11 points and a terrible 5/15 shooting. It is above all on his different impact that the Wolves are aiming for try to overturn a series from the almost obligatory prediction in favor of Denver, best team in the West in the regular season. On the source of injuries Gobert is doubtful due to his usual back problemand also Jokic is struggling with a discomfort in his wrist, but it should do it. The appointment is in live at 4.00am tonight (Wed-Thursday) on Sky Sports NBA. Repeats on Thursday with comments by Alessandro Mamoli and Marco Crespi.